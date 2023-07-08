Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BPIA, Bhubaneswar set to relaunch international cargo operations in September

The Agriculture department has sought the support of Confederation of Indian Industries to explore export opportunities of agricultural and fish products.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Biju Patnaik International Airport

File photo of Biju Patnaik International Airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar now connected with Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok through direct flights is all set to restart handling international cargo. Sources said BPIA is likely to relaunch international cargo handling operations from September to boost exports from the state.

The airport is upgrading its facilities to facilitate hassle-free export of goods to other parts of the world. The international cargo terminal will be operated from its earlier location close to the domestic air cargo terminal. The city office of Airports Authority of India (AAI) is the custodian of the international air cargo terminal.

International cargo operations, started in 2017, was discontinued after the Covid-19 pandemic struck and direct flight operations between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok stopped in 2019. “The cargo terminal is now getting ready for relaunch of the operations,” the sources said.

Though Odisha had been primarily focusing on mineral and metal products, export of marine and agri products, handicrafts, handlooms, chemical and allied sectors in addition to IT and ITES has shown immense growth potential in the last decade.

As export turnover has more than doubled between 2017 and 2022 despite the slowdown during the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has launched its new export policy to and set a target to earn `3.5 lakh crore by 2026-27 and take Odisha to the league of top-five exporting states of the country. To begin with, it has already started exploring opportunities for exporting agriculture products, fish and seafood to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.

The Agriculture department has sought the support of Confederation of Indian Industries to explore export opportunities of agricultural and fish products. A team of CII was here on Thursday to discuss with the minister and senior officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar AAI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp