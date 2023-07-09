Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Robotic surgery can ensure better precision, say experts

In more complex cases, he said, a robotic-assisted knee replacement offered a better balance in the soft tissues around the knee and better alignment of the joint.

Published: 09th July 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Robotic-assisted procedures in knee replacement surgery can ensure greater precision, better results and shorter recovery time, said Dr Aniruddh Dash, professor and head of Department of Orthopaedics at IMS and SUM Hospital.

Detailing the advantages of robotic knee replacement surgery, he said it has the edge over traditional methods as it allowed enhanced surgical planning and a greater success rate. “A robotic knee replacement is similar to a traditional knee replacement when damaged tissues in the knee are removed and replaced with an artificial joint. The only difference is that it is done with assistance from a robotic arm controlled by software and the surgeon,” said Prof Dash.

In more complex cases, he said, a robotic-assisted knee replacement offered a better balance in the soft tissues around the knee and better alignment of the joint. Robotic technologies also enhance the surgeon’s expertise for more precise planning, tissue removal and implant placement. This leads to faster recovery with less complications, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robotic surgery
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp