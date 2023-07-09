Robotic surgery can ensure better precision, say experts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Robotic-assisted procedures in knee replacement surgery can ensure greater precision, better results and shorter recovery time, said Dr Aniruddh Dash, professor and head of Department of Orthopaedics at IMS and SUM Hospital.

Detailing the advantages of robotic knee replacement surgery, he said it has the edge over traditional methods as it allowed enhanced surgical planning and a greater success rate. “A robotic knee replacement is similar to a traditional knee replacement when damaged tissues in the knee are removed and replaced with an artificial joint. The only difference is that it is done with assistance from a robotic arm controlled by software and the surgeon,” said Prof Dash.

In more complex cases, he said, a robotic-assisted knee replacement offered a better balance in the soft tissues around the knee and better alignment of the joint. Robotic technologies also enhance the surgeon’s expertise for more precise planning, tissue removal and implant placement. This leads to faster recovery with less complications, he added.

