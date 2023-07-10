Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Chhatra Congress activists sell vegetables in Bhubaneswar

Published: 10th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Activists of the state unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday sold vegetables in front of the officials residence of Agriculture minister Ranendra Pratap Swain to protest rise in prices of vegetables in the state.

The protestors raised slogans against the government and demanded immediate steps to bring down the prices. They said the middle class and poor people are unable to afford vegetables most of which are selling at more than Rs 100 per kg.

The Chhatra Congress members also staged a dharna in front of the minister’s residence and sold vegetables at half the market price. The activists alleged though the vegetable prices have been constantly increasing for the last few days, the government has failed to take any steps to ease the burden on consumers.

Besides, they also raised the issue of lack of adequate cold storage facilities in the state due to which the farmers are suffering.

