Geo-technical probe for metro project in Bhubaneswar

Senior officials of the City Coordination Committee (CCC), said all necessary information including the details of mobility plan as sought by the DMRC has already been shared for necessary action.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:46 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Initiating the groundwork for the proposed metro project in capital region, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated geo-technical investigation. Sources in Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), which will be executing the project, said a team of engineers and experts from DMRC have launched the investigation at Trisulia in Cuttack from Friday to ascertain the nature of the soil and rock deposits in the area.

“This is a standard practice for any bridge or elevated corridor/structure project,” said a senior ORIDL official.  He said soil testing will be carried out at multiple locations between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, where the proposed metro rail project will be taken up initially. “The investigation is expected to be completed within a month after which further related works will be taken up,” he said.

Senior officials of the City Coordination Committee (CCC), said all necessary information including the details of mobility plan as sought by the DMRC has already been shared for necessary action at their end. 

