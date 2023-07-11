Naveen Cabinet launched ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ for rural development, promote culture

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme with a proposed allocation of Rs 4,000 crore for the development of rural infrastructure and providing linkage to small and existing projects.

The scheme is a refurbished version of ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ launched by the government in 2018. The cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik modified the guidelines of the former scheme to approve the new intervention.

The scheme also has a religious aspect with a vision to transform Odisha into a modern and aspirational state by retaining the essence, soul and spirit of Jagannath culture. “Odisha is the land that gave Jagannath culture to the world, a culture that is based on universal love, service and equality. It is based on inclusiveness and embraces everyone irrespective of caste and community,” the chief minister said while announcing the scheme.

The chief minister said, “In a historic move to preserve our Jagannath culture and local places of worship, sites of historical significance and provide amenities to pilgrims and visitors, every gram panchayat can take up work of up to Rs 10 lakh." Stating every panchayat has places of local importance that are rooted in spirituality and history, the chief minister said it is important that they are preserved and protected.

“Odisha has always been rooted in its culture, tradition and history,” he said, adding, “Who is better to implement the important work than our Panchayati raj institutions through the new scheme.” He said villages need internet connectivity, playgrounds and science parks for the youth. They also need training facilities, work hubs and skill centres for rural entrepreneurs, especially women.

“We need to bridge the gap in education infrastructure, provide banking facilities, build digital infrastructure and take up other modernisation work. The scheme will support panchayats to take up such work,” he added. The new intervention will be fully funded by the state budget. The scheme will cover all gram panchayats of the state with an entitlement of Rs 50 lakh.

The cost of the projects will range from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The projects will have to be suggested and recommended by local people, community organisations, public representatives and other stakeholders, Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb and chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena told media persons.

