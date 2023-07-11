Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Power infrastructure gets Rs 1,284 crore boost in Odisha, system improvement to be focus

Briefing media persons, chief secretary Pradeep Jena said the funds will be utilised for system improvement such as the upgradation of distribution transformers, replacement of old, etc.

Published: 11th July 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the Energy Department’s proposal of Rs 1,284.49 crore for strengthening the power distribution system across Odisha under the Chief Minister’s Power Development Programme (CMPDP).

Briefing media persons, chief secretary Pradeep Jena said the funds will be utilised for system improvement such as the upgradation of distribution transformers, replacement of old and damaged conductors, strengthening of existing 11 KV and 33 KV lines, construction of new 33 KV and 11 KV lines, conversion of single phase low transmission network to 3 phase network, installation of line voltage regulator transformers along with the construction of new packages sub-station (PSS). 

He said the projects are to be implemented under Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Programme (ODSSP) phase-V and the works will be executed by the respective distribution companies (discoms). The proposed outlay of Rs 1284.49 crore will be utilized during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years.

The chief secretary said the state government has already constructed 473 (33/11 KV) primary sub-stations and associated lines under phase-I to III of ODSSP with an approved outlay of `3843 crore with a view to ensuring quality and reliable power supply to the consumers.

Most of the work under the phases has already been completed. Subsequently, under phase-IV of ODSSP, the cabinet had approved 99 33/11 KV sub-stations and 64 independent lines with an outlay of Rs 1,796.73 crore. The projects are under execution.

