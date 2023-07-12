ST, SC students to get Rs 50,000 aid for higher education

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to provide one-time financial assistance up to Rs 50,000 to the needy scheduled tribe (ST) and scheduled caste (SC) students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue general degree courses in any institution from this year.

Announcing the decision at the meeting of Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the government has been making sustained interventions to improve the socio-economic conditions and provide assistance to fulfil the educational needs of tribal communities. Education, livelihood and protection of tribal rights are the focus of the government, he said.

The chief minister also announced that the state government has submitted a proposal to the Centre for expansion of the Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihoods Improvement Programme (OPELIP) for implementation in newly-notified 138 PVTG villages from 2024-25 for seven years.

Out of the 62 tribes in Odisha, 13 are PVTGs. With a population of around 2.5 lakh, the PVTGs reside in 541 villages under 160 gram panchayats of 29 blocks in 11 districts. The OPELIP was launched by the state government to enhance living conditions and reduce poverty of the target group households.

The chief minister said that in the last 20 years, high schools under ST and SC Development department have increased from 215 to 422 while 62 more secondary schools have been opened. Odisha is one of the leading states in providing residential facilities to tribal students. He said that hostel facilities are available to more than six lakh students from 4.2 lakh households in 1,735 schools under the department.

He also said the Special Development Councils have been expanded to 172 blocks of 23 districts, covering more than 84 lakh ST people. Odisha is a pioneering state in the implementation of Forest Rights Act, the chief minister said and added the government has also launched a new scheme “Mo Jungle Jami Yojana” to ensure right to hold and live in forest land to all eligible ST forest dwellers. Besides, the Mukhya Mantri Jivika Mission with a budget allocation of Rs 500 crore will provide support to 1.5 lakh tribal households in 121 TSP blocks, he said.

