Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man stabs self multiple times, injured in Odisha

A few traders reached the salon and overpowered Barik but by them he had sustained critical injuries.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed himself multiple times at Nayapalli in the state capital.Sources said the injured person, Dandadhar Barik, who runs a salon in IRC Village, stabbed himself in his abdomen with a scissor after attending to a customer on Tuesday. When another customer, known to Barik, entered the salon, he saw the latter stabbing himself. Barik asked the customer to leave and threatened to harm him too.

The customer left immediately and informed traders nearby of the matter. A few traders reached the salon and overpowered Barik but by them he had sustained critical injuries. Barik was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Police’s initial investigation suggests Barik is suffering from mental ailments and the details are being verified.“Barik’s wife was questioned but she is not aware why he inflicted injuries on himself. His phone will be examined to ascertain if he was being harassed by any cyber fraudster,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man stabs self multiple times Odisha
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp