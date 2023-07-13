Man stabs self multiple times, injured in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed himself multiple times at Nayapalli in the state capital.Sources said the injured person, Dandadhar Barik, who runs a salon in IRC Village, stabbed himself in his abdomen with a scissor after attending to a customer on Tuesday. When another customer, known to Barik, entered the salon, he saw the latter stabbing himself. Barik asked the customer to leave and threatened to harm him too.

The customer left immediately and informed traders nearby of the matter. A few traders reached the salon and overpowered Barik but by them he had sustained critical injuries. Barik was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Police’s initial investigation suggests Barik is suffering from mental ailments and the details are being verified.“Barik’s wife was questioned but she is not aware why he inflicted injuries on himself. His phone will be examined to ascertain if he was being harassed by any cyber fraudster,” said a police officer.

