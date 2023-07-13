Utkal University syndicate meet leaves DHE fuming

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Wednesday pulled up Utkal University for violating the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 by not keeping it in the loop while conducting the all-important syndicate meeting.

Despite state government’s directive to all the universities that either principal secretary of the Higher Education department or his/her official representative (officers of the department not below the rank of joint secretary) will remain present at syndicate meetings of the institutions, Utkal University conducted the meeting on July 7 without informing the department. No official communication on the meeting was even sent to the department prior to it, special secretary of the department Birendra Korkora pointed out in a letter to the university on Wednesday.

And in doing so, it has violated the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 which mentions that principal secretary of the department or his representative should be an ex-officio member of the university syndicate. A syndicate meeting is important because decisions on the annual budget of the university, course curriculum, examination schedule, appointment of faculty and non-teaching staff, award of gold medals, honorary degrees, scholarships and prizes, affiliations and much more are taken in it.

As per the department’s guidelines, the university has to send the agenda of the syndicate meeting well in advance to the department for the latter to review them and provide inputs. The department in its letter to the university asked it to adhere to the provisions of the Act for making it convenient for the principal secretary to attend the meeting for the purpose of ensuring effective governance in the university. The department also directed the university registrar to send agendas of the syndicate meetings in future at least seven days before the meeting to the department. University registrar Kanhu Chandran Dhir could not be contacted for his comments on the issue.

