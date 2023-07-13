Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Utkal University syndicate meet leaves DHE fuming

As per the department’s guidelines, the university has to send the agenda of the syndicate meeting well in advance to the department for the latter to review them and provide inputs.

Published: 13th July 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Utkal University

Utkal University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Wednesday pulled up Utkal University for violating the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 by not keeping it in the loop while conducting the all-important syndicate meeting.

Despite state government’s directive to all the universities that either principal secretary of the Higher Education department or his/her official representative (officers of the department not below the rank of joint secretary) will remain present at syndicate meetings of the institutions, Utkal University conducted the meeting on July 7 without informing the department. No official communication on the meeting was even sent to the department prior to it, special secretary of the department Birendra Korkora pointed out in a letter to the university on Wednesday.

And in doing so, it has violated the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 which mentions that principal secretary of the department or his representative should be an ex-officio member of the university syndicate. A syndicate meeting is important because decisions on the annual budget of the university, course curriculum, examination schedule, appointment of faculty and non-teaching staff, award of gold medals, honorary degrees, scholarships and prizes, affiliations and much more are taken in it.

As per the department’s guidelines, the university has to send the agenda of the syndicate meeting well in advance to the department for the latter to review them and provide inputs. The department in its letter to the university asked it to adhere to the provisions of the Act for making it convenient for the principal secretary to attend the meeting for the purpose of ensuring effective governance in the university. The department also directed the university registrar to send agendas of the syndicate meetings in future at least seven days before the meeting to the department. University registrar Kanhu Chandran Dhir could not be contacted for his comments on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Utkal University
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp