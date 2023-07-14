Plan to deal with human-crocodile conflicts

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With human-crocodile conflicts assuming an alarming proportion in the fringe villages of Bhitarkanika National Park, the wildlife wing of Forest department has asked the Mangrove Forest Division (Wildlife), Rajnagar to prepare a comprehensive action plan to deal effectively with the crisis.

Keeping in view the recent crocodile attacks that have claimed three lives within a month, the Forest department has identified 92 vulnerable points in four wildlife ranges of the mangrove division where crocodile-proof bathing ghats will be developed on priority basis in this season.

Sources said the plan will be prepared after taking into consideration all vulnerable villages and areas in and around the national park. It will include conflict mitigation and awareness measures as well as ways to conduct fresh survey and research to find out the carrying capacity of the mangrove ecosystem in view of the current density of saltwater crocodile in Bhitarkanika that has already surpassed the value of five to six crocodiles per km of water.

Officials of division said new crocodile proof community bathing ghats will be developed in 22 locations of Rajnagar wildlife range, 35 in Kanika, 33 in Mahakalpada and two locations of Gahirmatha range. Each ghat will be developed at an investment of Rs 2 lakh. Around 80 ghats have already been developed till last year. Of them 40 will be repaired in Rajnagar, Kanika and Mahakalpada wildlife range at an investment of around Rs 41 lakh this year.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, the special relief commissioner (SRC)’s office has assured financial support to the Forest department to develop the ghats. “The major focus at present is on public sensitisation. The awareness drive will continue till July to reduce conflict in the region after which steps will be taken for medium-term and long term intervention,”said RCCF Sanjeet Kumar.

