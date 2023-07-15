Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC drainage desiltation falters in Bhubaneswar

The situation on the ground, however, presents a different picture even as more showers are predicted with activation of the monsoon.

Published: 15th July 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

The wall of a toilet along Badagada canal road has collapsed into a drain; the damaged lid of drain no 5 at Rath Road at Old Town in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

The wall of a toilet along Badagada canal road has collapsed into a drain; the damaged lid of drain no 5 at Rath Road at Old Town in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the state capital faced deluge in the first showers of monsoon in June third week, BMC announced desiltation of all the natural storm water channels as well as internal drains within two weeks.Earlier this week, when chief secretary PK Jena convened a meeting of BMC, BDA and other agencies, they informed that desiltation of all 11 water channels and four subsidiary drains have been completed.

The situation on the ground, however, presents a different picture even as more showers are predicted with activation of the monsoon. Friday’s mild rain that flooded many low-lying areas and arterial roads exposed the shoddy work. BMC has engaged 17 agencies to clean the 77km length of natural drains in the city this year.

Residents in many localities, however, claimed the drains were either partially desilted or not done at all. On Ratha Road in Old Town, where waterlogging had forced Mayor Sulochana Das to pay a visit last month and give clarification, locals said there is no change in their plight due poor cleaning of the storm water channel no-7 which remains clogged with trash and construction material on both sides of an under-construction culvert.

“To save the situation during visit of VIPs to Lingaraj temple for the ground breaking ceremony of Ekamra Project, local administration had to make temporary arrangements, covering both sides of the culvert with tin shades,” said a shop owner requesting anonymity.  This resulted in spill-over of drain water to road every time a shower came down. Delay in completion of the culvert work has also made things worse.

In Nayapalli, the condition of drainage channel no-10 is equally grim. Kaushik, a local from the area, said desiltation of the drainage channel Nayapallli Haja is yet to be completed.  Residents of Jayadev Vihar under ward no-26 say cleaning of the drainage channel no-4 near Bishnupriya Apartment is yet to be carried out.

In ward no 43, the condition of drainage channel no-5 is worse. Though a portion of wall of the water channel caved in after the first showers, it is yet to be repaired. “Though BMC officials make rounds to the site, repair work is yet to start. If delayed further, siltation may choke the drain leading to flooding in Laxmisagar area,” said Prabhat, a local trader.

Major drains apart, internal drains are also to be cleaned properly in many localities. In Nayapalli Behera Sahi, desiltation work started recently, while in Chintamaniswar, a large patch of desilted drain is clogged due to the ongoing restoration work of a water-body.

However, a senior official from BMC’s drainage wing said the first phase drainage desiltation work in natural water channels has been completed and siltation at present could have occurred due to the recent spells of shower. “Poor enforcement against dumping of waste into open drains is also a major reason of clogging,” he admitted.Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange couldn’t be reached for his comments on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC drainage desiltation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp