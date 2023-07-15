Six arrested for killing reformed drug dealer in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda Police on Friday arrested six anti-socials for allegedly shooting a reformed drug dealer to death over past gang rivalry.The mastermind, Sanjay Pradhan, of Khurda district’s Bhaliabadi village and his associates had reportedly opened eight rounds of fire on Somnath Bhujabal of Saguan Bagicha. The accused have criminal antecedents and are involved in various offences in Khurda and Puri districts, said police.

Pradhan is involved in drugs trade, illegal stone quarries and land grabbing activities. He had walked out of jail around nine months back. Bhujabal was also involved in the drugs trade earlier but had started a fish business after getting out of jail. He was arrested and imprisoned in connection with a case registered against him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police added.

Sources said Pradhan revealed before the police he was fearing for his life and anticipated Bhujabal would target him. He then hatched a plan along with his associates hailing from Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Nayagarh and Puri to kill Bhujabal.

The accused had planned to attack Bhujabal on June 6 but could not find him. They arrived in a stolen vehicle and stopped Bhujabal on June 7 night near Thengahat Chhak before opening fire on him. Bhujabal attempted to flee and entered the house of a local but the accused followed him and continued to fire indiscriminately. He was admitted in a private hospital here where he succumbed on July 9.

“The accused were armed with weapons. Five cars, four country made guns, 11 rounds of live ammunition and other articles were seized from them,” said Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria. Earlier, two accused were arrested in connection with the case, he said.

