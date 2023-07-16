Morning pain for Bhubaneswar residents

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital, which had been experiencing a dry spell for the last several days, came down on its knees after a few hours of heavy rain on Saturday morning. The city received around 46 mm rainfall, mostly between 8 am to 11 am and in absence of proper storm water discharge facility, several residential areas as well arterial roads were waterlogged.

Overflowing drains caused heavy waterlogging on Ratha Road, located merely 2 km away from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s old headquarters. Commuters were seen wading through knee-deep water as the clogged natural water channel no 7 started overflowing. A number of vehicles, two-wheelers in particular, got stranded and had to be pushed out of the flooded road.“The matter has been raised by locals several times, yet the civic body has not done anything about it,” rued Sourabh Das, a resident.

Waterlogging also led to traffic jam on roads near Commissionerate Police headquarters, Bomikhal and Iskcon temple for some time making it difficult for many government and private employees reach office on time. In Jagannath Nagar area, manholes had to be opened to allow storm water to pass through sewerage lines. Low-lying areas of Jharpada and Laxmi Sagar too remained waterlogged for over two hours. As the situation worsened, mayor Sulochana Das visited some affected areas. BMC’s engineering wing also had to commission pump sets at Kisan Nagar, Soubhagya Nagar, Chintamaniswar and half-a-dozen other locations to drain out excess water from the residential colonies.

This, however, is not the only plight residents had to face. Heavy rain also exposed the poorly managed internal roads and streets in most part of the city. In the absence of quality work and maintenance, motorists in several localities including Mancheswar, Jharpada, Old Town, VSS Nagar, Nayapalli and other places had to tread dangerously on puddle and pothole-ridden roads.

“Pothole-ridden roads and puddles during monsoon have become normal in the internal roads of Mancheswar. This exposes the quality of the roads and their maintenance being done by the agencies in the city,” said Nishant, employee of a manufacturing unit in the industrial estate. BMC officials said steps are being taken to resolve the issues. “Waterlogging in some of the areas have already been resolved. Construction of drain near Iskcon has also helped in dealing with the flooding in the area to a significant level. More such steps re being taken to deal with the situation,” said an official.

