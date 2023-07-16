RD HSS to be shifted to Unit IX Girls high school

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After years of wait, the state government has decided to separate infrastructure of the Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School (HSS), erstwhile Rama Devi Junior College, from the existing Rama Devi Women’s University and allot a new space in Unit IX Girls High School.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in a letter to School and Mass Education department has informed on the basis of the recommendation of the district separation committee headed by Khurda collector, the higher secondary school will be shifted to the Govt Girls High School. To ensure it, classes from VI to X in the Govt Girls High School will be merged with the Govt Boys High School at Unit IX. This will ensure better accommodation of students and help in making teaching and learning process in these schools smooth, DHSE stated.

As per DHSE, the vice chancellor of Rama Devi Women’s University has been insisting on separating infrastructure of Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School from the university for certain reasons. Besides, the classes of the HSS are also conducted only for three hours a day from 7 am to 10 am due to inadequate classrooms or galleries. This is badly affecting the quality of education of around 2,400 students enrolled in the premier institution, the DHSE underlined.

DHSE officials said, the School and Mass Education department has been requested to ask the director of Secondary Education to ensure implementation of the government order at the earliest for merger of all classes of Unit IX Girls High School with Unit IX Boys High School, a co-education school to facilitate separation of infrastructure of Rama Devi Women’s HSS from Rama Devi University.

BHUBANESWAR: After years of wait, the state government has decided to separate infrastructure of the Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School (HSS), erstwhile Rama Devi Junior College, from the existing Rama Devi Women’s University and allot a new space in Unit IX Girls High School. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) in a letter to School and Mass Education department has informed on the basis of the recommendation of the district separation committee headed by Khurda collector, the higher secondary school will be shifted to the Govt Girls High School. To ensure it, classes from VI to X in the Govt Girls High School will be merged with the Govt Boys High School at Unit IX. This will ensure better accommodation of students and help in making teaching and learning process in these schools smooth, DHSE stated. As per DHSE, the vice chancellor of Rama Devi Women’s University has been insisting on separating infrastructure of Rama Devi Women’s Higher Secondary School from the university for certain reasons. Besides, the classes of the HSS are also conducted only for three hours a day from 7 am to 10 am due to inadequate classrooms or galleries. This is badly affecting the quality of education of around 2,400 students enrolled in the premier institution, the DHSE underlined.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DHSE officials said, the School and Mass Education department has been requested to ask the director of Secondary Education to ensure implementation of the government order at the earliest for merger of all classes of Unit IX Girls High School with Unit IX Boys High School, a co-education school to facilitate separation of infrastructure of Rama Devi Women’s HSS from Rama Devi University.