BJD skips Opposition meet, but will take on BJP in Parliament

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJD maintained a distance from the Opposition meeting at Bengaluru to firm up a front against the BJP-led NDA on Monday, the party has decided to take on the Centre over persistent neglect of the state in the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament.

The issue will be discussed at the meeting of the BJD Parliamentary Party to be held on Tuesday. The meeting to be presided over by chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will also discuss several issues including the long-pending demand for a special focus state for Odisha and the sanction of eight lakh more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Political resolutions on these lines have already been adopted at the state executive meetings of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD). Sources said similar resolutions are going to be adopted at the meetings of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) to be held on July 22 and the BJD likely by month-end.

Meanwhile, senior MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy said that the BJD will be guided by the policy of equidistance from the BJP and Congress.

