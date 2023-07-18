Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD skips Opposition meet, but will take on BJP in Parliament

Senior MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy said that the BJD will be guided by the policy of equidistance from the BJP and Congress. 

Published: 18th July 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of Sulochana Khara from Kasamapadar village in making cultivation of coffee popular in the district.

BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJD maintained a distance from the Opposition meeting at Bengaluru to firm up a front against the BJP-led NDA on Monday, the party has decided to take on the Centre over persistent neglect of the state in the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament.

The issue will be discussed at the meeting of the BJD Parliamentary Party to be held on Tuesday. The meeting to be presided over by chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will also discuss several issues including the long-pending demand for a special focus state for Odisha and the sanction of eight lakh more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). 

Political resolutions on these lines have already been adopted at the state executive meetings of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD). Sources said similar resolutions are going to be adopted at the meetings of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) to be held on July 22 and the BJD likely by month-end.

Meanwhile, senior MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy said that the BJD will be guided by the policy of equidistance from the BJP and Congress. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Opposition meeting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp