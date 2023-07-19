11 of inter-state burglary gang held in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police busted an inter-state ‘Chaddi and Baniyan’ gang and arrested 11 of its members on Tuesday.

The members of the gang, primarily from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, were apprehended by Dhauli Police during night patrolling. Several stolen articles and weapons were also seized from their possession. The gang was reportedly involved in a series of house burglaries in Dhauli, Badagad, Laxmisagar, Airport and Air Field areas and committed crimes with the same modus operandi, police said.

Examination of CCTV footage made it clear that they were from the ‘Chaddi and Baniyan’ or ‘Kachha and Baniyan’ gang. The members of the gang were entering houses by breaking open the window grills. They were mostly operating between 2 am and 4 am and were reportedly not using any vehicle or mobile phone.

The gang members, wearing kachha and baniyan (ganji), spoke in Hindi or their local dialect. They don’t have any definite place of stay or address and are locally known as ‘Banjaras’, police said.

