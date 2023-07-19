Home Cities Bhubaneswar

11 of inter-state burglary gang held in Bhubaneswar

Examination of CCTV footage made it clear that they were from the ‘Chaddi and Baniyan’ or ‘Kachha and Baniyan’ gang.

Published: 19th July 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police busted an inter-state ‘Chaddi and Baniyan’ gang and arrested 11 of its members on Tuesday.

The members of the gang, primarily from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, were apprehended by Dhauli Police during night patrolling. Several stolen articles and weapons were also seized from their possession. The gang was reportedly involved in a series of house burglaries in Dhauli, Badagad, Laxmisagar, Airport and Air Field areas and committed crimes with the same modus operandi, police said.

Examination of CCTV footage made it clear that they were from the ‘Chaddi and Baniyan’ or ‘Kachha and Baniyan’ gang. The members of the gang were entering houses by breaking open the window grills. They were mostly operating between 2 am and 4 am and were reportedly not using any vehicle or mobile phone.

The gang members, wearing kachha and baniyan (ganji), spoke in Hindi or their local dialect. They don’t have any definite place of stay or address and are locally known as ‘Banjaras’, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inter-state burglary gang ‘Chaddi and Baniyan’ gang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp