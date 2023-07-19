Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ritika, Satchidananda win RBI Financial Literacy quiz in Bhubaneswar

Published: 19th July 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ritika, Satchidananda

Champions Ritika Priyadarshini and Satchidananda Behera receiving the award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organised a state-level quiz event as part of the ‘All India Quiz on Financial Literacy, 2023’ here on Tuesday. Ritika Priyadarshini and Satchidananda Behera, mentored by Sai Krishana Parida of Arjun Subudhi High School, Cuttack, emerged as the state champions in the event.

RBI officials said the state champion team has now advanced to the zonal level event to be conducted in the near future. They said RBI celebrates Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year and has taken several measures to strengthen financial education among school children to inculcate financial education concepts among them at an early age.

The ‘All India Quiz on Financial Literacy, 2023’ targeting students of Classes VIII to X of government and municipal schools at block and district levels, is one such programme. This year the event in Odisha was started in April. The winners at the block level participated at the district level and the winners at the district level participated in the state level at Jayadev Bhawan.

“RBI acknowledges the cooperation, guidance and assistance extended by the stakeholders including School and Mass Education department, OSEPA, district education officers and LDMs in making the events at block, district and state levels successful. They said the theme of the FLW 2023 is ‘Good Financial Behaviour.’

