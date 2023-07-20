Utkal University in dock over recruitment, funds bungling

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal University is yet again in the midst of a controversy. This time, the state’s premier educational institute has been accused of not cooperating with auditors during an investigation into alleged violation of UGC norms for recruitment of faculty members in its MBA department and funds embezzlement in connection with an employee development programme assigned to the same department.

As per official reports, two years back, a complaint was filed with the chancellor’s office by one Dr Basant Kar based on information gathered through RTI that the appointment of Dasarathi Sahu to the post of reader in the MBA department in 2015-16 was against UGC norms. Producing official records in support of his allegation, the complainant alleged Sahu’s research work was not published in either Scopus/Web of Science or any other UGC-listed publications besides his academic performance indicator was inflated by the screening committee prior to his recruitment.

It was further alleged that in 2014-15, the Department of Posts had roped in Utkal University’s MBA department to conduct an employee development programme and the former was to pay the latter `70,000 for the purpose. However, after completion of the programme, the then HoD BB Mishra allegedly demanded the money to be deposited in his personal account instead of in the department.

The complaint was forwarded from the Governor’s office to the principal accountant general’s office to audit the records and ascertain the veracity of the complaints. Accordingly, when the audit was carried out from May 29 to July 1 this year, the records regarding the appointment of Kar, the employee development programme and the deposit of the programme money were not produced by the comptroller of finance of the university despite repeated reminders.

Stating that non-production of records/files during an audit is a very serious issue in view of Constitutional provisions in this regard, the principal accountant general’s office transferred the complaint to the Higher Education department recently and asked it to examine them and intimate the findings to it. The department on Tuesday directed the registrar of the university to inquire into the allegations and submit a report to it within 15 days.



