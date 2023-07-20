CM Naveen grants Rs 56 crore aid for Kendu leaf pluckers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 56 crore for kendu lead pluckers and persons associated with the trade of forest produce in the third phase of the 2022 crop year.

More than eight lakh kendu pluckers and persons associated with its trade will benefit from the decision. With this, the total amount of assistance given to kendu leaf pluckers and binders for 2022 stands at Rs 250.78 crore. This is an all-time record in a crop year. The beneficiaries were paid financial assistance and an incentive of Rs 118.83 crore for the 2021 crop year in 2022.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, the bonus and incentive will be provided to the beneficiaries in July. A bonus of 25 per cent will be given to 7.75 lakh kendu leave pluckers. Besides, a five per cent incentive will be provided to 40,000 kendu leaf binders and temporary workers. A total of Rs 56.23 crore will be given to the Kendu leaf workers.

The CMO maintained Rs 83.34 crore financial assistance was provided in the first phase for the 2022 crop year. Then Rs 1,000 was given to each kendu leaf plucker and Rs 1,500 to each binder and temporary worker. Similarly, in the second phase, Rs 1,000 was given to 7.75 lakh kendu leaf pluckers. This apart, Rs 2,000 for water bottles and Rs 160 for chappals were given to each kendu leaf plucker. During the phase, 40,000 kendu leaf binders and temporary workers were given Rs 15,000 each, totalling Rs 111.21 crore.

For the crop year 2022, 11 per cent additional assistance amount is being given to the beneficiaries of kendu leaf pluckers. The CMO said the enhanced assistance announced for the beneficiaries will improve their standard of living as most of them belong to SC and ST communities.



