Eight EHV projects of OPTCL commissioned in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated eight extra high voltage (EHV) transmission projects constructed by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to the people of Odisha through virtual mode.

In his address, the chief minister said the new EHV grid sub-stations will immediately benefit consumers of the area. “The sub-stations will ensure quality and reliable power supply to lift irrigation projects, educational institutes, townships, tribal areas, health care units and various industries besides domestic consumers,” he said.

The chief minister said his government is committed to ensuring quality power supply for the state’s rapid socio-economic development. Stating that uninterrupted power supply is the aim of the government, he said work to achieve the objective is in progress. OPTCL also paid a dividend of `42 crore to the state government on the occasion and contributed Rs 3 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).



