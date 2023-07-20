Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man dies after being assaulted by elder sibling in Bhubaneswar

Jagannath attempted to attack Kartik with a stick. In a fit of rage, Kartik hit Jagannath’s abdomen with a stone.

Published: 20th July 2023 10:37 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man succumbed after being allegedly assaulted by his elder sibling over a petty issue. 

The victim, Jagannath Chhatar was reportedly in an inebriated state and was returning home in Chhatabar within Chandaka police]limits on Monday evening when he saw his elder brother Kartik going home with one of his friends on a motorcycle. Jagannath reportedly asked Kartik to give him a lift on the two-wheeler. Kartik did so but after moving for a while asked Jagannath to step down as owing to a muddy stretch the motorcycle was not able to move forward. 

After Jagannath got off the motorcycle, Kartik left the spot along with his friend. After walking for a few metres, Jagannath saw Kartik standing with his friend and a heated exchange broke out between the two siblings near their house.

Jagannath attempted to attack Kartik with a stick. In a fit of rage, Kartik hit Jagannath’s abdomen with a stone. As Jagannath did not come to his senses, Kartik rushed him to the PHC in Mendhasal. The victim succumbed a day later. Initial probe suggests the deceased worked as a daily wager. Kartik has been arrested under section 302 of IPC. 
 

