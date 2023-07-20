Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha govt creates 5,000 more doctors’ posts

There will be no shortage of doctors which will ultimately improve healthcare in the state, she added.

Published: 20th July 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Under fire over the shortage of physicians, the Odisha government on Wednesday created 5,000 more posts of doctors in the rank of Group-A (junior branch) of the Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre.

The Leave Training Reserve Medical Officers (LTRMOs) will be posted at district headquarters hospitals, community health centres (CHC), sub-divisional hospitals and urban CHCs in the state besides Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

With the creation of new posts, the sanctioned strength of doctors in the state has increased to 15,774. Earlier, the OMHS cadre had a sanctioned strength of 10,774 medical officers of which 8,213 medical officers are in positions in different government hospitals.

Similarly, as per the Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES) cadre, the sanctioned strength of medical officers - assistant professors, associate professors and professors are 1,571 but 1,232 are in position.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said the creation of 5,000 new posts of LTRMO will help bridge the gap in the number of recruited and actually present doctors at health centres. There will be no shortage of doctors which will ultimately improve healthcare in the state, she added.

In a letter to the principal accountant general, the health secretary on Wednesday intimated that the creation of posts has been approved by the Governor following due concurrence by the Finance Department. As per the decision, the highest 65 more posts have been created in Ganjam DHH, followed by 64 in Mayurbhanj, 45 each in Sundargarh and RGH and 35 in Capital Hospital while 20 posts each have been added in six DHHs and 15 posts each in the rest 21 DHHs.  

Each of the 32 sub-divisional hospitals will have 15 doctors and each of the 375 CHCs will have 10 doctors more after the appointment of additional doctors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Shalini Pandit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp