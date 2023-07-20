Youth’s death: BJP threatens to gherao CMC office 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The city unit of BJP on Wednesday threatened to gherao Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office if the civic body does not compensate the family of a 21-year-old youth from Rajasthan who lost his life after falling into an open drain at Nima Sahi locality in the city recently.

Addressing media persons, the president of the city unit of BJP, Lalatendu Badu criticised the step-motherly attitude of CMC towards compensating the family of Rahul. CMC which had provided `10 lakh to the family of a 16-year-old girl from Nua Rausapatna who lost her life after being crushed under a Mild Steel (MS) pipe at Gamadia near Kesharpur recently is yet to provide financial assistance to the family member of Rahul.

Badu said Mayor Subhas Singh had assured to provide financial aid and assistance for sending the youth’s body to his native village Khandela in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, but the bereaved family members are yet to be compensated. Rahul’s last rites were performed at Khannagar crematorium with financial assistance extended by local BJP corporator Gagan Ojha. “We shall gherao the CMC office if the civic body fails to provide financial assistance to the family of deceased Rahul within 24 hours,” threatened Badu.

