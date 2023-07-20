Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Youth’s death: BJP threatens to gherao CMC office 

Rahul’s last rites were performed at Khannagar crematorium with financial assistance extended by local BJP corporator Gagan Ojha.

Published: 20th July 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The city unit of BJP on Wednesday threatened to gherao Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office if the civic body does not compensate the family of a 21-year-old youth from Rajasthan who lost his life after falling into an open drain at Nima Sahi locality in the city recently. 

Addressing media persons, the president of the city unit of BJP, Lalatendu Badu criticised the step-motherly attitude of CMC towards compensating the family of Rahul.  CMC which had provided `10 lakh to the family of a 16-year-old girl from Nua Rausapatna who lost her life after being crushed under a Mild Steel (MS) pipe at Gamadia near Kesharpur recently is yet to provide financial assistance to the family member of Rahul. 

Badu said Mayor Subhas Singh had assured to provide financial aid and assistance for sending the youth’s body to his native village Khandela in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, but the bereaved family members are yet to be compensated. Rahul’s last rites were performed at Khannagar crematorium with financial assistance extended by local BJP corporator Gagan Ojha. “We shall gherao the CMC office if the civic body fails to provide financial assistance to the family of deceased Rahul within 24 hours,” threatened Badu.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth’s death BJP CMC office 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp