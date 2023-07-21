Hotel litters trash by roadside, BMC does a tit-for-tat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tit-for-tat act, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday dumped a tractor-load of trash in front of a hotel in the state capital for not adhering to sanitation norms. In the presence of municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and his sanitation and enforcement team, a tractor engaged by BMC tossed heaps of wet straw in front of Hotel Bansidhar near Kalpana Square of the city.

The hotel had allegedly dumped waste generated from its premises on the other side of the road and did not move it despite the instruction of the sanitation inspector of Ward 56. This prompted the civic body to resort to the extreme step.

Kulange said it was a message meant for violators. The hotel was not cooperating with the agency despite norms that trash generated from any place has to be handed over to BMC’s garbage collection vehicle, he said.

“We also have a provision of collecting garbage from the doorstep through the ‘Safa’ app. However, many vendors and traders are not cooperating, making people think BMC is not collecting the garbage. Such traders will face strict action,” he said. Following the action, BMC’s southeast zone sealed the hotel and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on its owner.

While the tit-for-tat move received applause on social media, questions were also raised if the civic body should be acting in such a manner. Southeast zonal deputy commissioner Priyabrata Padhi defended the action saying dumping trash at random places will not be entertained.

Meanwhile, the corporation has decided to carry out a random check of premises - residential and commercial - to detect deviations from the approved plan. Action will be initiated against violators under Odisha Development Authority (ODA) Act 1982, said Kulange after chairing a meeting of the civic body’s planning wing on Wednesday.

Apartments, commercial complexes, institutions and industries other than those constructed as per the approved plan or those that have been regularised under the amnesty scheme will face action, Kulange said. He also said parking norms will be strictly checked for residential structures used for commercial purposes.

The BMC also decided to put more emphasis on groundwater recharge in the state capital by making water harvesting structures mandatory for buildings on a 300 sq m area and above. Besides, the construction plan approved for plots exceeding 20,000 sq ft will require the installation of an independent sewerage treatment plant.

BMC will soon launch a survey to identify such buildings and ensure the implementation of the water harvesting and treatment plant projects in the city. The civic body will rope in State Pollution Control Board for the purpose, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: In a tit-for-tat act, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday dumped a tractor-load of trash in front of a hotel in the state capital for not adhering to sanitation norms. In the presence of municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and his sanitation and enforcement team, a tractor engaged by BMC tossed heaps of wet straw in front of Hotel Bansidhar near Kalpana Square of the city. The hotel had allegedly dumped waste generated from its premises on the other side of the road and did not move it despite the instruction of the sanitation inspector of Ward 56. This prompted the civic body to resort to the extreme step. Kulange said it was a message meant for violators. The hotel was not cooperating with the agency despite norms that trash generated from any place has to be handed over to BMC’s garbage collection vehicle, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We also have a provision of collecting garbage from the doorstep through the ‘Safa’ app. However, many vendors and traders are not cooperating, making people think BMC is not collecting the garbage. Such traders will face strict action,” he said. Following the action, BMC’s southeast zone sealed the hotel and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on its owner. While the tit-for-tat move received applause on social media, questions were also raised if the civic body should be acting in such a manner. Southeast zonal deputy commissioner Priyabrata Padhi defended the action saying dumping trash at random places will not be entertained. Meanwhile, the corporation has decided to carry out a random check of premises - residential and commercial - to detect deviations from the approved plan. Action will be initiated against violators under Odisha Development Authority (ODA) Act 1982, said Kulange after chairing a meeting of the civic body’s planning wing on Wednesday. Apartments, commercial complexes, institutions and industries other than those constructed as per the approved plan or those that have been regularised under the amnesty scheme will face action, Kulange said. He also said parking norms will be strictly checked for residential structures used for commercial purposes. The BMC also decided to put more emphasis on groundwater recharge in the state capital by making water harvesting structures mandatory for buildings on a 300 sq m area and above. Besides, the construction plan approved for plots exceeding 20,000 sq ft will require the installation of an independent sewerage treatment plant. BMC will soon launch a survey to identify such buildings and ensure the implementation of the water harvesting and treatment plant projects in the city. The civic body will rope in State Pollution Control Board for the purpose, he said.