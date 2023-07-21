Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Real estate firm official held for duping apartment buyers in Bhubaneswar

However, the officials of the firm neither handed over the flats nor refunded the money of the investors.

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Thursday arrested the additional director of a real estate firm for allegedly embezzling over Rs 15 crore from various flat buyers in the capital city.

Santosh Kumar Rath of M/S Mishra Creations Private Limited was arrested after one Swadesh Ray Chaudhary lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging that the company cheated him and other buyers on the promise of providing them flats under their project - Utopia at Anlapatna in Chandaka.

Chaudhary had booked a flat in 2016 by making an advance payment of Rs 16 lakh to the managing director of Mishra Creations, Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, after availing the loan from a bank. The firm had entered into a tripartite agreement with the victim and the bank. Mishra Creations had assured the investors of handing them over the flats within 30 months from the date of booking. However, the officials of the firm neither handed over the flats nor refunded the money of the investors.

Rath was involved in the marketing of Project Utopia. Rath and Mishra had collected about 95 per cent of the total cost of the flats to be constructed in 10 blocks. However, they did not hand over the flats to the buyers.  “Mishra, who was earlier arrested in connection with the case, is accused of selling some flats to multiple buyers without their knowledge. Further investigation is underway,” said EOW IG Jai Narayan Pankaj.

