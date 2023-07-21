ASI to make documentation on remains of Chudangagada Fort

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to start documentation of the archaeological remains of Chudangagada Fort after illegal land levelling and construction works were stopped within the fort premises on Wednesday.

Officials said the documentation has become the need of the hour as the fort still has remains of a royal residential settlement called Solapuri Uasa, religious shrines, a granary and water bodies like Rani Pokhari and Hati Pokhari. Some of these remains have been destroyed by the land mafia who were levelling the land for plotting.

The officials further informed that the state government will also be approached for stopping such works being carried out in protected sites across the state in violation of the AMASR Act.

ASI had on Wednesday registered two cases stating a large portion of the site at Chandiprasad has been levelled by the land mafia for plotting. Meanwhile, work by the SSEPD department in the protected area has been stopped.

