Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ASI to make documentation on remains of Chudangagada Fort

The officials further informed that the state government will also be approached for stopping such works being carried out in protected sites across the state in violation of the AMASR Act.

Published: 21st July 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

ASI officials visit the Chudangagada fort at Baranga on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to start documentation of the archaeological remains of Chudangagada Fort after illegal land levelling and construction works were stopped within the fort premises on Wednesday.

Officials said the documentation has become the need of the hour as the fort still has remains of a royal residential settlement called Solapuri Uasa, religious shrines, a granary and water bodies like Rani Pokhari and Hati Pokhari. Some of these remains have been destroyed by the land mafia who were levelling the land for plotting.

The officials further informed that the state government will also be approached for stopping such works being carried out in protected sites across the state in violation of the AMASR Act.

ASI had on Wednesday registered two cases stating a large portion of the site at Chandiprasad has been levelled by the land mafia for plotting. Meanwhile, work by the SSEPD department in the protected area has been stopped.

ALSO READ | Chudangagada fort in Odisha faces double trouble, ASI files police cases

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chudangagada fort ASI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp