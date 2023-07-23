Autistic girl’s support for fencing athlete

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a noble gesture, Leela Tanya Choudhury, a girl suffering from autism, extended her support to wheelchair fencing athlete Madhusmita Sahu by presenting her sophisticated sports kit worth Rs 3.7 lakh. Bhadrak collector Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar handed over the kit to Sahu at his office recently in the presence of 22-year-old Tanya and her younger sister Diksha.

“When we came to know that Madhusmita is looking for assistance to participate in an international event, my daughter decided to support her. We then contacted the athlete and her coach Rakhal Kumar Sethi,” said Tanya’s mother Joshma Choudhury, a certified counsellor for children with special needs.

Tanya wanted to support someone who is differently-abled. “Around three months back, we paid for the kit and received it a few days back. A part of the sponsorship money has been paid from Tanya’s earnings which she saved through her vocational work,” said Joshma. “We reached out to Bhadrak collector and expressed our desire to sponsor the kit for Madhusmita so that she can represent India in international competitions,” said Tanya’s father GP Choudhury.

“I was not sure if anyone will come forward to help me. I still cannot believe the new kit is with me and now I can take part in international tournaments. Tanya is like an angel for me,” said an emotional Madhusmita. Despite her financial hardships, Madhusmita from Rameswarpur in Bhadrak district has made a name for herself in wheelchair fencing through sheer determination and perseverance.

