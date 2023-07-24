Dengue tally past 300 mark in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With government and civic interventions to control vector- borne diseases in the state capital proving inadequate, dengue cases in the state capital have spiked to an alarming level.Sources said the daily infection count being recorded in double digits in the recent days following increased rainfall activities has pushed the dengue tally of the capital city beyond 300.

“At least 17 cases of dengue were reported in Khurda region in the last 24 hours of which 16 were from Bhubaneswar and its periphery,” said a health officer. He said the number of hotspots in the state capital which was nine earlier has also increased to nearly 15 this month so far.

Sources said the disease claimed the life of a minor girl from Dharma Vihar area near Khandagiri, though the Health department is yet to confirm it.Though Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims to have intensified source reduction drive and fogging measures in the affected localities of the city including Acharya Vihar, Bhimatangi, Chandrasekharpur, CRP, IRC Village, Jayadev Vihar, Nayapalli, Pokhariput and Satya Nagar, the measures seem highly insufficient. Ward officers and corporators have been advised to intensify source reduction drive and awareness drive on the basis of micro action plan, said a BMC official.

Cause of concern

17 cases reported in Khurda in last 24 hours

16 cases reported from Bhubaneswar

Hotspots in state capital have gone up to 15

