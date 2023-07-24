‘Safe city’ initiative: 11,000 fined for public drinking

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its crackdown on drinking in public places under the ‘Safe City’ drive, Bhubaneswar police has penalised a whopping 11,955 people in the last three months.Fine to the tune of Rs 60.47 lakh has been collected from people found consuming alcohol at public places between May and July 21. DCP Prateek Singh said, the drive was launched to check the nuisance created by people consuming alcohol openly. The menace raised safety and security issues of the citizens and women which had to be curbed.“The drive will be continued without any laxity,” Singh said.

In most instances, the violators were found consuming alcohol openly near liquor off-shops, at isolated places in residential colonies and others. In many instances, police had received complaints on citizens out for evening walks being harassed by people consuming alcohol in nearby areas and miscreants even passing comments at women.

Police fined 4,801 people in May for committing the offence and collected over Rs 24 lakh fine, while 4,147 were penalised and fine amounting to over Rs 20.96 lakh realised in June. Between July 1 and 21, police penalised over 3,000 people for drinking alcohol at public places and fine amounting to more than Rs 15.49 lakh was collected.

Sources said the drive against alcohol consumption in the open is being carried out across the city. However, utmost priority is being given to areas under Capital, Kharavela Nagar and Saheed Nagar police stations. In rural areas, many violators are expressing their inability to pay the fine due to which the police are handing them prosecution reports.

As the capital has witnessed a rise in sensitive crimes in recent years, police have included several aspects in its ‘Safe City’ drive. “As part of the drive, we are carrying out night blocking, area domination exercises, surprise checks at hotels, slums, railway station and bus stand along with conducting other enforcement activities,” said Singh.

On Saturday night, police carried out massive enforcement activities like checking of four-wheelers, two-wheelers, hotels and movement of anti-socials in various areas and slums of the city. Around 450 under-training constables, IICs of all police stations, zonal ACPs and other senior officers were part of the drive.

Citizens have welcomed the drive and requested police to continue it throughout the year. Enforcement activities during night have gained pace in the last few months after a brief lull.

