BJD likely to field a woman from capital to take on BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD is in the process of identifying candidates for different Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing elections, the party has marked the prestigious Bhubaneswar constituency as a top priority. The ruling party has begun to invest more energy and focus to wrest the seat from BJP at any cost. Several decisions on the seat were taken at the meeting of Khurda district BJD held at Sankha Bhavan here recently.

Sources said the party has decided to field a woman candidate to challenge sitting BJP MP from the seat Aparajita Sarangi. At the meeting attended by the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, six MLAs from the Parliamentary constituency were reportedly asked to extend all support to spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra during her visit to different places in the constituency.

Mishra was recently appointed as the observer from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. The party leadership is grooming her for the Lok Sabha seat to challenge Sarangi, sources said. Though a formal announcement in this regard has not been made at any party meeting, the leadership has started backing Mishra keeping her candidature in view. Mishra as the observer will attend workers conferences in all the seven Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency. Besides fielding a woman candidate, the other decision taken at the meeting was to make the organisation in the seat election-ready.

As per leaders acquainted with the developments, BJD’s candidate from the seat in 2019 elections Arup Patnaik does not seem to be in contention for a ticket. The state leadership is also not contemplating to bring back Prasanna Patsani, the five-time MP from the seat, as the candidate in the upcoming elections. In the 2019 elections, out of the seven Assembly constituencies, six were won by BJD. In the Lok Sabha elections, BJD had lost the seat to BJP by a margin of 23,839 votes.

