Odisha’s first vehicle scrapping facility ‘Re.Wi.Re.’ starts operations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: TATA Motors launched Odisha’s first registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Khurda district here on Monday. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re. - Recycle with Respect’, the facility was inaugurated by Minister for Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu. Speaking on the occasion, Sahu said, “This is a significant milestone in our efforts towards sustainable development in Odisha. The new facility will not only provide a convenient and safe way to dispose of old vehicles, but will also promote the adoption of cleaner and more efficient modes of transportation.” The minister urged people to unite with the government for a cleaner and greener future.

Tata Motors business head (trucks) Rajesh Kaul said they aim to extract utmost value from scrap materials and minimise waste by implementing globally bench-marked recycling processes that host modern equipment, most of which have been procured from Italy.

The state-of-the-art facility in Khurda’s Pitapalli will use environmental-friendly processes and it has the capacity to disassemble 10,000 vehicles safely and sustainably each year. The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner M/S Empreo Premium Private Limited to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Re.Wi.Re. is a fully digital facility and there are dedicated stations for safe dismantling of various components including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle will undergo a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Tata Motors had earlier inaugurated an RVSF in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and the second facility in Odisha has given a push to the company’s sustainable initiatives. Over 16,000 vehicles older than 15 years will be scrapped at the RVSF. in the first phase.

BHUBANESWAR: TATA Motors launched Odisha’s first registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Khurda district here on Monday. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re. - Recycle with Respect’, the facility was inaugurated by Minister for Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu. Speaking on the occasion, Sahu said, “This is a significant milestone in our efforts towards sustainable development in Odisha. The new facility will not only provide a convenient and safe way to dispose of old vehicles, but will also promote the adoption of cleaner and more efficient modes of transportation.” The minister urged people to unite with the government for a cleaner and greener future. Tata Motors business head (trucks) Rajesh Kaul said they aim to extract utmost value from scrap materials and minimise waste by implementing globally bench-marked recycling processes that host modern equipment, most of which have been procured from Italy. The state-of-the-art facility in Khurda’s Pitapalli will use environmental-friendly processes and it has the capacity to disassemble 10,000 vehicles safely and sustainably each year. The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner M/S Empreo Premium Private Limited to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Re.Wi.Re. is a fully digital facility and there are dedicated stations for safe dismantling of various components including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle will undergo a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. Tata Motors had earlier inaugurated an RVSF in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and the second facility in Odisha has given a push to the company’s sustainable initiatives. Over 16,000 vehicles older than 15 years will be scrapped at the RVSF. in the first phase.