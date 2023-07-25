President Murmu to interact with 52 ‘Atut Bandhan’ medicos 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu is set to begin her three-day visit to the state on Tuesday with an interaction with a group of medical students whose education is sponsored by Atut Bandhan, a non-profit organisation.

Founded on May 15, 2022, by a retired banker Pritish Basa along with three doctors, the organisation aims at supporting meritorious but needy students of government medical colleges of the state every year through financial assistance by willing sponsors. The organisation has been supporting the education of 52 students this year.

“The unique feature of this initiative is that it does not have any financial dealings nor does it accept any funds from the sponsors. The sponsors send money directly to the account of students and have regular interaction with them,” Basa said. After arriving at around 6.30 pm on the day, Murmu will lay the foundation stone of a new building block of Raj Bhavan here after her interaction with the medical students.

The President will further grace the valedictory ceremony of 75th-year celebrations of the Orissa High Court, Cuttack on July 26. The same day, she will also address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and grace the convocation of National Law University at Cuttack.

On July 27, the President will interact with the members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups at Raj Bhavan. She will also launch this year’s theme of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya ‘The Year of Positive Change’ for conducting nationwide seminar and conferences and lay the foundation stone for its ‘Lighthouse Complex’.

GOVT ISSUES UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY DIRECTIVE

Bhubaneswar: With the nine-minute blackout fiasco during President Droupadi Murmu’s convocation address at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University in May fresh in mind, the state government has directed officials concerned to ensure there is uninterrupted power supply during her visits to National Law University-Odisha (NLUO) and Bhadrak College on July 26 and 27. In a directive to the university vice-chancellor, college principal, Energy department, OPTCL, TPCODL and TPNODL on Monday, the government asked the officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply at the venues with sufficient generators on standby. Besides, the generators have to be thoroughly checked to find out if they are functioning effectively. The government directive further stated that all the arrangements have to be inspected properly and fitness certificate of the equipment will be provided by officials concerned.

