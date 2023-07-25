Trader-vendor tiff: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation looks for fresh land to rehabilitate hawkers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While there seems no end in sight to the ongoing tussle between traders and vendors at Unit II Market Building, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday began looking for an alternative land to rehabilitate the latter and resolve the conflict between the two groups.

Meanwhile, member of the Unit-II Central Market Traders’ Association, who have been demanding immediate shifting of the street vendors from the footpaths and no-vending zone within the market complex, continued to down their shutters for the eight consecutive day.

The street vendors on the other hand, remained adamant on their demand of continuing business in the area until a suitable rehabilitation facility was provided to them.

A BMC official said traders from both the groups have suffered losses worth crores owing to the rift. “The civic body has already urged the two parties to allow functioning of the market amicably till the issue is resolved,” he added.

An internal meeting of BMC under the chairmanship of Mayor Sulochana Das was also convened to find a way to resolve the issue at the earliest.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said a team from the civic body has already started searching for alternative land to rehabilitate the makeshift vendors. “Land patches at Unit-I, Bomikhal and other areas are being checked for the purpose. We will soon write to the General Administration department seeking a suitable land patch for rehabilitation of the vendors,” he informed.

Meanwhile, association secretary Sisir Kumar Panda said they are yet to be communicated by the civic body regarding its intervention to address the grievances. “The core committee of all traders and market associations formed on Sunday will soon decide its next course of action,” he added.

