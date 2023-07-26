Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM throws weight behind cleanliness survey feedback

A BMC official said the drive which began two weeks back, has received around 21,000 feedbacks for Bhubaneswar so far.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) striving to improve the state capital’s overall rank among the cleanest cities of India, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appealed to the residents to take part in the citizens’ feedback drive of Swachh Survekshan 2023 to help the civic body in making Bhubaneswar a top city in cleanliness.

Sharing his views as a resident of the city, the chief minister in a video message, said Bhubaneswar, a heritage city, is also known for its cleanliness and green cover in the country. The people of Bhubaneswar have always supported glorifying the city. He said the state capital is included in the Swachh Survekshan for 2023 and as a resident, he has already given his feedback in support of the city.

“I appeal to you to participate in the survey and submit your feedback in favour of Bhubaneswar in SBM urban portal,” the CM said while pinning hope that participation of the residents will help Bhubaneswar top the list of cities in the Swachhata survey of the country.

Notably, the eighth edition of Swachh Survekshan was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in June. BMC officials said among all the components, citizens’ feedback is also an important component and weighs significant marks.

A BMC official said the drive which began two weeks back, has received around 21,000 feedbacks for Bhubaneswar so far. “Though it is significant, the number should have been more. The drive will continue till August second week and all residents should give their feedback,” he said. Notably, the state capital was placed at 80th rank in the Swachh Survekshan last year.

