Bhubaneswar, Cuttack city police get specially trained forensic associates

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police constables will now be able to collect, seal and carry evidence from crime spots. The specially-trained constables from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack urban police districts, to be called forensic associates, were given forensic kits here on Wednesday. Sources said they will assist forensic teams at crime spots.

Though the constables were imparted training on collecting, sealing and carrying forensic evidence, they did not have the required kits for carrying out the critical tasks. It was then that the senior officers decided to provide the kit bags to at least one constable, designated as a forensic associate, of every police station so they do not have to wait for the arrival of forensic teams.

Around 45 kits have been provided to all police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Each kit consists of around 20 items including gauze, saline and forceps. The forensic associates have also been provided one jacket each.

“One constable from every police station has been provided training to collect and preserve forensic evidence. They have also been trained to maintain the chain of custody and the forensic kits will help them to effectively collect crucial evidence from the spot,” said DCP Prateek Singh. “A forensic team may not visit the spot in case it is not a major crime. The constables have been asked to collect evidence in such instances,” he said.

