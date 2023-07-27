Market traders to continue stir in Bhubaneswar

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Meanwhile, the street vendors, have also threatened that they will not vacate the place till they are rehabilitated.

Published: 27th July 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 11:17 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) buying more time to address the concerns of traders and vendors, the Unit-II Central Market Traders Association has decided to continue its protest and keep the market building shut till the matter is resolved.

Members of the Association said though BMC has not yet communicated officially, its commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has, reportedly, assured the members of the core committee, formed to extend support to the market association, that the civic body is likely to renew its agreement with the association for development and maintenance of the market in PPP mode.  

“The previous agreement that lasted for 10 years lapsed in 2020 and it is yet to be renewed. We expect the matter to be resolved, as soon as the agreement is renewed,” said association secretary Sisir Kumar Panda.  Panda alleged encroachment of footpaths by street vendors within the complex increased after the previous agreement lapsed. Meanwhile, the street vendors, have also threatened that they will not vacate the place till they are rehabilitated.

