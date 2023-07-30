Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ex-Central bank manager in Odisha held for vehicle loan fraud

The loans were allegedly sanctioned in the names of different persons using forged KYC and other documents.

Published: 30th July 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The EOW on Saturday arrested a former branch manager of the Central Bank of India (CBI) for allegedly swindling Rs 1.09 crore by sanctioning 24 vehicle loans. The accused Swayam Prakash Parida was arrested by an EOW team from Cuttack. Parida was absconding since he was dismissed from service on the basis of a complaint lodged by CBI’s Palaspalli branch here.

Police said Parida, who was posted as branch manager from May 2015 to November 2017 had sanctioned 24 vehicle loans along with a cash credit loan ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh under the bank’s ‘Cent Vehicle Scheme’. The loans were allegedly sanctioned in the names of different persons using forged KYC and other documents.

“Parida, in collusion with one Maitreya Mishra who was arrested earlier in the case, sanctioned the loans and diverted the amount to different accounts opened by the latter in the names of reputed vehicle dealers without their knowledge. The loan amounts were misappropriated by both of them,” an investigating officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EOW Central Bank of India Swindling
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp