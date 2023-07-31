Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fashion institute students showcase talent in design

The students of International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Bhubaneswar showcased their exceptional creations at Navyata 2023.

Published: 31st July 2023

Fashion and interior designing students walking on the ramp on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 200 students specialising in fashion and interior designing walked the ramp amid the tunes of Bollywood and Hollywood numbers leaving the audience spellbound at a dazzling event on Sunday evening. The students of International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Bhubaneswar showcased their exceptional creations at Navyata 2023. The event also provided an exclusive platform for alumni to exhibit their innovative designs.

INIFD also launched an NSDC-empowered vocational training programme during the occasion. Inaugurating the event, actor Aman Verma stressed the importance of equipping young students with specialised skills that align with the requirements of the talent market. Global CEO of INIFD Anil Khosla said the courses offered at the institute have been carefully curated to be domain-specific and are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCrF).

“The practical training will enhance the creativity, decision-making abilities and employment prospects of students ultimately granting them UGC-approved degrees in line with the new education policy,” he said.

Among others, former MP Pradeep Kumar Majhi, chairperson of construction workers’ welfare board Shreemayee Mishra and centre director of INIFD-Bhubaneswar Ashutosh Panda also spoke.

