Frightening: Dengue cases rise to over 500 in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to struggle in preventing vector-borne diseases during monsoon, the state capital witnessed a five-fold rise in dengue cases in a span of less than four weeks.

Sources said the dengue infection tally in the capital city that was around 103 till July 3, increased alarmingly to 504 on Sunday. The daily infection tally has also spiralled multiple times during the period. The city reported 34 new cases in the last 24 hours, while parts of Khurda, within the capital region, also reported three new cases.

The rising number of dengue cases has also led to increase in patient load in the city hospitals. Half of the dengue beds in Capital Hospital remain occupied as 31 patients are undergoing treatment at the health facility, sources in the Health department said. Sources said the Health department and NVBDCP officials have identified at least 15 hot spots where the number of dengue cases detected in the recent days is more than 10.

The areas are Nayapalli, Acharya Vihar, Bhimatangi, Chandrasekharpur, CRP, IRC Village, Jayadev Vihar, Sailashree Vihar, Old Town, Pokhariput and Satya Nagar among others. Though source reduction drives and awareness drives are being carried out by the civic body at vulnerable places, the measures appear to be inadequate in containing the spread of the disease.

Anti-larval measures including fogging in different parts of the city is also failing to yield the desired results, admitted a BMC official. Though it is alleged that two persons including a minor died of the disease in the city this month, it is yet to be confirmed officially.

Keeping the situation in view, BMC officials said they have started ‘Ghara Ghara Samparka’ drive in vulnerable places, slums in particular, to sensitise communities in destroying mosquito breeding grounds in their surroundings. Doctors, health workers along with sanitation staff of BMC have been involved in the drive started as per a decision taken during this month’s corporation meeting, said an official.

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to struggle in preventing vector-borne diseases during monsoon, the state capital witnessed a five-fold rise in dengue cases in a span of less than four weeks. Sources said the dengue infection tally in the capital city that was around 103 till July 3, increased alarmingly to 504 on Sunday. The daily infection tally has also spiralled multiple times during the period. The city reported 34 new cases in the last 24 hours, while parts of Khurda, within the capital region, also reported three new cases. The rising number of dengue cases has also led to increase in patient load in the city hospitals. Half of the dengue beds in Capital Hospital remain occupied as 31 patients are undergoing treatment at the health facility, sources in the Health department said. Sources said the Health department and NVBDCP officials have identified at least 15 hot spots where the number of dengue cases detected in the recent days is more than 10.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The areas are Nayapalli, Acharya Vihar, Bhimatangi, Chandrasekharpur, CRP, IRC Village, Jayadev Vihar, Sailashree Vihar, Old Town, Pokhariput and Satya Nagar among others. Though source reduction drives and awareness drives are being carried out by the civic body at vulnerable places, the measures appear to be inadequate in containing the spread of the disease. Anti-larval measures including fogging in different parts of the city is also failing to yield the desired results, admitted a BMC official. Though it is alleged that two persons including a minor died of the disease in the city this month, it is yet to be confirmed officially. Keeping the situation in view, BMC officials said they have started ‘Ghara Ghara Samparka’ drive in vulnerable places, slums in particular, to sensitise communities in destroying mosquito breeding grounds in their surroundings. Doctors, health workers along with sanitation staff of BMC have been involved in the drive started as per a decision taken during this month’s corporation meeting, said an official.