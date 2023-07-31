From coaching students to leaking question papers

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Before he built a pan-India racket, Vishal Chaurasia, mastermind of the leak of question paper for JE (Mains) examination of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), ran a coaching centre and that is where he came to understand the loopholes in the examination system.

A native of Bihar’s Vaishali district, he completed his bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Jamuni Lal College in Hajipur in 2009. He secured a second division and decided to be self dependent.

Chaurasia was only 21 when he set up a coaching centre for students with some of his friends in Patna.

“He possibly established contacts in various parts of the country while running the coaching centre. He also remained updated about the examinations through his students,” said police officers associated with the investigation.

During this period, he established links with a worker in Allahabad’s printing press. He managed to leak question paper for an examination conducted by Central Staff Selection Commission (CSSC) during 2013-2014 for recruitment of sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors of Central Police Organisation. He had moved to West Bengal where he worked as a tax assistant in Income Tax department in Durgapur from mid 2014 to 2016 after clearing Central Staff Selection Commission combined graduate level examination in 2012.

However, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested him for the CSSC question paper leak scam in 2014. After his arrest, the IT department initiated departmental proceedings against Chaurasia. In 2016, he joined as a divisional accountant in Accountant General’s office in Patna and is currently posted at Rural Works department Advance Planning Division-II in Bihar’s capital.

The spate of arrests did not deter Chaurasia and despite having a government job, he continued to mint lakhs of rupees by leaking question papers of various examinations. The question paper of OSSC written examination was leaked from a printing press in Kolkata.

“The scam appears to have spread in some other states as well. A thorough investigation has been launched to unearth more details,” said sources in Balasore Police. Meanwhile, the Central Staff Selection Commission and the Bihar Government have requested Balasore Police to share the details of its case.

