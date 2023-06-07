Bahanaga train accident investigation: Truth should come out, says Mamata 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Day after attacking the Central government over the decision to hand over the Bahanaga train accident investigation to CBI, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday declined to comment on the issue and said she wanted the truth to come out.

“This is not the time for argument. A CBI probe has been ordered. I do not want to comment on it now. I want the truth to come out,” Mamata told mediapersons after visiting the injured passengers from her state undergoing treatment at the SCB medical college and hospital at Cuttack.

The West Bengal chief minister said that truth must not be suppressed as many lives have been lost. She claimed that 31 passengers from her state were still missing after the accident.

While 103 bodies of passengers have been identified so far, 87 of them have already been sent to the native state. As many as 97 passengers from West Bengal are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Odisha, she said.

“We are trying to help the injured in all possible ways. We had already dispatched teams of doctors, nurses and officers to take care of the injured passengers,” she said and added that Odisha and West Bengal governments are working together to provide free treatment to them.

Mamata said, “I have announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the critically injured. Around 900 people who were travelling in the train and are going through mental and physical stress will be given Rs 10,000.”

The West Bengal chief minister was accompanied by a team of ministers and senior officials. Women and child development minister Shashi Panja and finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee visited injured passengers at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. They appreciated the steps taken by the state government for the treatment of injured passengers.

Earlier on June 3, the West Bengal chief minister had visited Bahanaga, the train mishap spot and had a public spat with Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the death toll in the accident.

