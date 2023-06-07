Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Help desks set up at airport, rail  stations and bus stands  

Help desks have also been set up in six hospitals where the bodies have been preserved.

Published: 07th June 2023 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police have set up help desks at BPIA, railway station and Baramunda bus stand to facilitate families and relatives of Bahanaga rail accident victims arriving in the state capital to take possession of their loved ones’ bodies.

The families are being taken to BMC control room in government transport for assistance and later to hospitals where the bodies have been preserved. Help desks have also been set up in six hospitals where the bodies have been preserved.

“BMC officials and police are deployed at help desks in the hospitals to assist family members and relatives of the victims,” said DCP Prateek Singh. Thorough verification of the claimants is being carried out before handing them over the bodies of their family members or relatives.

“We are contacting police of states like West Bengal and Bihar whenever their natives are coming to take the possession of the victims bodies to ensure that the details provided by him/her are true,” said the DCP.   

