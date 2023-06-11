Amit Shah to address rally in Odisha's Dhenkanal, 50,000 people slated to attend 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Odisha on June 17 as part of BJP’s ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’ to mark the completion of ninth year of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre.

BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said the Union Home Minister will address a mega rally at Dhenkanal. Several key leaders of the party including Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bishweswar Tudu will join the programme. Shah will highlight the achievements and pro-people schemes the Centre has undertaken in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the mass outreach campaign being held across the country, the BJP has selected Lok Sabha constituencies where it lost in the last general elections by slender margin. The party is planning to bring 50,000 people to the Dhenkanal rally, Harichandan said adding Shah is also scheduled to meet Padma awardees and other noted personalities during his visit. Shah who was supposed to visit the state on March 26 to address the public meeting at Bhadrak as part of Lok Sabha Pravas programme had to cancel at the last minute due to some pressing engagements in poll-bound Karnataka.

