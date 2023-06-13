Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government introduces scheme for drivers, workers 

As per the scheme, in case of death in road accidents, Rs 4 lakh will be paid to the nominee of the deceased driver or worker. In case of severe injuries, Rs 80,000 will be paid. 

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a scheme for welfare of motor vehicle drivers and workers. He also cleared a proposal for formation of a welfare board for implementation of the scheme. 

More than 5 lakh motor vehicle drivers and workers in the state will benefit from the scheme. Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu launched the scheme at a function attended by the motor vehicle drivers and workers here following its approval by the chief minister.

The minister said the board, which will be initially be funded by the state government, will implement the scheme by collecting funds from registration fee collection, transport vehicle owner contributions and other sources.

