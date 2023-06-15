All drain deslitation work to be with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation from 2024

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take over desiltation work of 360 km internal drains managed by Works department from next year. A decision to this effect has been taken recently at a meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena, an official said.

“With the desiltation of the internal drains remaining a non-starter, the civic body was asked to take up the work ahead of monsoon this year. However, considering the shortage of time, the corporation has sought to take over the responsibility from next year onwards,” the officer said. Sources, however, said the BMC had also been asked to take over the desiltation work for the drains last year. But, the civic body had expressed its reluctance citing lack of resources.

Meanwhile, delay in desitation of these drains have increased the risk of urban flooding in many localities.

Mayor Sulochana Das said considering the problems faced by the citizens during monsoon, the BMC has urged the Works department authorities to ensure desiltation of the drains in their control by June 30.

“The department has assured that they will carry out the desiltation work this year on their own for which tender has been finalised,” she said.

