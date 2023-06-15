Home Cities Bhubaneswar

All drain deslitation work to be with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation from 2024

Meanwhile, delay in desitation of these drains have increased the risk of urban flooding in many localities.

Published: 15th June 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a drainage used for representational purposes

Image of a drainage used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take over desiltation work of 360 km internal drains managed by Works department from next year. A decision to this effect has been taken recently at a meeting chaired by chief secretary PK Jena, an official said.

“With the desiltation of the internal drains remaining  a non-starter, the civic body was asked to take up the work ahead of monsoon this year. However, considering the shortage of time, the corporation has sought to take over the responsibility from next year onwards,” the officer said. Sources, however, said the BMC had also been asked to take over the desiltation work for the drains last year. But, the civic body had expressed its reluctance citing lack of resources.

Meanwhile, delay in desitation of these drains have increased the risk of urban flooding in many localities.
Mayor Sulochana Das said considering the problems faced by the citizens during monsoon, the BMC has urged the Works department authorities to ensure desiltation of the drains in their control by June 30.
“The department has assured that they will carry out the desiltation work this year on their own for which tender has been finalised,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp