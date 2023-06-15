Bhubaneswar’s first mayor passes away

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mohapatra was instrumental in providing free medical care to the underprivileged.

Dr Jagannath Mohapatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dr Jagannath Mohapatra, the last chairman of the Bhubaneswar municipality and the first mayor of the capital after it became a municipal corporation, passed away at his Saheed Nagar residence on Wednesday. He was 84.

Born on January 14, 1939, at Karata Sasan in Cuttack, Mohapatra was the chairman of the municipality in 1997. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) came into existence in 2000 during his tenure as the chairman.

After the formation of the BMC, Mohapatra became the first non-elected mayor of the corporation. He was also the vice-president of the All India Mayors Association.A doctor by profession, he was also a known philanthropist and politician. He had joined the Congress and was active in party affairs for several years.

Mohapatra was instrumental in providing free medical care to the underprivileged. He was the founder of Jagannath Hospital in Saheed Nagar. He was also associated with the Saheed Nagar Puja committee.

Minister for food supplies and consumer welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak, former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and several other politicians condoled his death.

