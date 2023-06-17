Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar faces heat and flood, BMC priorities misplaced

In the process it is also covering the soil surface with pavers, triggering fear of waterlogging on lane no 11 of the locality which comes under ward no 26.

A conservancy lane laid with pavers block in Bhubaneswar

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state capital is bearing the brunt of intense heat due to inclement weather and urban deluge owing to poor civic infrastructure, the misplaced priorities of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking a heavy toll on the city’s sustainability.The civic body’s overdrive to beautify the city with paver blocks instead of focusing on improving the depleting green cover and fast-vanishing soil bed is one such case.

The capital has lost over 7,800 trees in the last four years and as per standard compensatory afforestation plans, at least 78,000 trees should have been planted during the period. But even half of this target has been met so far. While the south-west monsoon is round the corner, a joint action plan for improving the city’s greenery is yet to be readied.  BMC instead, is busy wiping out soil beds by covering them with paver blocks at different places.

While a majority of the 5.8 km Janpath stretch has already been covered with concrete blocks in recent years, the civic body is now busy covering the 75 km stretch of conservancy lanes and streets in different localities with pavers, which many feel would make the heat more unbearable in the residential areas in the coming days.

In Jayadev Vihar, residents said instead of expanding the natural drain and desilting it, the civic body is taking up a project to turn one side of the stormwater channel into a park, the other being laid with pavers blocks. In the process it is also covering the soil surface with pavers, triggering fear of waterlogging on lane no 11 of the locality which comes under ward no 26.

Interestingly, the BMC authorities had carried out a groundwater recharging project at the same place last year by placing concrete rings in specially-designed pits. The project worked by soaking up surface run-off during monsoon months and helped against waterlogging. Now the same structures have been demolished and pavers blocks are being laid out with concrete beds which urban experts say would only abate waterlogging. In Jagannath Nagar too, BMC instead of addressing the drainage issue, has laid paver block on road no-1 junction, drawing severe criticism from different quarters.

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said, the decision to lay paver blocks in conservancy lanes was taken to keep areas clean and develop them as recreational spaces for community members. For decades such lanes are lying unused and have turned into breeding grounds of mosquitoes. The civic body is only cleaning the spaces for the benefit of locals and using inter-locking pavers to develop the lanes without restricting water percolation, he said.

Experts, however, said interlocking of blocks allows less than 10 per cent of the run-off water to percolate down and suggested the civic body should instead cover the surface of all lanes with grass and ensure their regular cleaning as a sustainable measure.

