Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Heatwave: Change in Pahandi timing likely in Odisha in 2023

Srimandir servitors are planning to prepone the ritual due to heatwave

Published: 17th June 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

A worker constructing the horses of the Trinity’s chariots in front of Srimandir in Puri

A worker constructing the horses of the Trinity’s chariots in front of Srimandir in Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an unrelenting heatwave looming over the state and no respite in sight in the next few days, the ritual schedule for annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Puri on June 20 is very likely to be tweaked to adjust to prevailing conditions.

Even as Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to conduct ‘pahandi’ (ceremonial procession to the chariots) of the Trinity at 9.30 am on Tuesday, the Lord’s servitors are mulling to prepone the rituals to escape the sweltering conditions. It will also be a relief for the lakhs of devotees and visitors who congregate on the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to take part in the chariot pulling festival.
Servitors said since humidity and heat have become intolerable even early in the morning, they will try to complete the rituals like ‘mangalalati’, ‘mailama’ and ‘abhakas’ before time.

Senior daitapati servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra said although water is sprinkled on devotees to keep them cool, the provision cannot be extended to servitors who bring the deities in ‘pahandi’’ out of the temple. “ This is because, no water should fall on the Trinity. With this kind of extreme weather, it would be very difficult for us to carry out the ritual even around 7 am in a crowded setting,” he said.

Dasmohapatra added traditionally only 200 servitors are supposed to escort the deities from ‘Ratna Simhasan’ to their chariots - Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosa - in the ceremonial procession. However, more than 500 servitors turn up to take part in the ‘pahandi’.

A member of SJTA and senior servitor Durga Dasmohapatra said ‘gupta seba’ (secret ritual) of the Trinity prior to Naba Jaubana darshan has also been streamlined keeping in mind the heatwave. “Even walking on the road barefoot early in the morning to the temple is difficult these days. Hence, we have planned to start the rituals early on June 20 so that pahandi is completed by 7 am like the previous years,” Dasmohapatra said.

All the current rituals of the deities are being lined up accordingly. Since, there is no break between Nabajaubana and Rath Yatra, SJTA has decided to stop public darshan from 11 pm on June 19 so that rituals for Rath Yatra are completed on time. The district administration has decided to station fire brigades on Grand Road to sprinkle water on devotees. Drinking water provision is also being made on the stretch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp