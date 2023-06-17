Heatwave: Change in Pahandi timing likely in Odisha in 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an unrelenting heatwave looming over the state and no respite in sight in the next few days, the ritual schedule for annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Puri on June 20 is very likely to be tweaked to adjust to prevailing conditions.

Even as Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to conduct ‘pahandi’ (ceremonial procession to the chariots) of the Trinity at 9.30 am on Tuesday, the Lord’s servitors are mulling to prepone the rituals to escape the sweltering conditions. It will also be a relief for the lakhs of devotees and visitors who congregate on the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to take part in the chariot pulling festival.

Servitors said since humidity and heat have become intolerable even early in the morning, they will try to complete the rituals like ‘mangalalati’, ‘mailama’ and ‘abhakas’ before time.

Senior daitapati servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra said although water is sprinkled on devotees to keep them cool, the provision cannot be extended to servitors who bring the deities in ‘pahandi’’ out of the temple. “ This is because, no water should fall on the Trinity. With this kind of extreme weather, it would be very difficult for us to carry out the ritual even around 7 am in a crowded setting,” he said.

Dasmohapatra added traditionally only 200 servitors are supposed to escort the deities from ‘Ratna Simhasan’ to their chariots - Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosa - in the ceremonial procession. However, more than 500 servitors turn up to take part in the ‘pahandi’.

A member of SJTA and senior servitor Durga Dasmohapatra said ‘gupta seba’ (secret ritual) of the Trinity prior to Naba Jaubana darshan has also been streamlined keeping in mind the heatwave. “Even walking on the road barefoot early in the morning to the temple is difficult these days. Hence, we have planned to start the rituals early on June 20 so that pahandi is completed by 7 am like the previous years,” Dasmohapatra said.

All the current rituals of the deities are being lined up accordingly. Since, there is no break between Nabajaubana and Rath Yatra, SJTA has decided to stop public darshan from 11 pm on June 19 so that rituals for Rath Yatra are completed on time. The district administration has decided to station fire brigades on Grand Road to sprinkle water on devotees. Drinking water provision is also being made on the stretch.

BHUBANESWAR: With an unrelenting heatwave looming over the state and no respite in sight in the next few days, the ritual schedule for annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Puri on June 20 is very likely to be tweaked to adjust to prevailing conditions. Even as Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to conduct ‘pahandi’ (ceremonial procession to the chariots) of the Trinity at 9.30 am on Tuesday, the Lord’s servitors are mulling to prepone the rituals to escape the sweltering conditions. It will also be a relief for the lakhs of devotees and visitors who congregate on the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to take part in the chariot pulling festival. Servitors said since humidity and heat have become intolerable even early in the morning, they will try to complete the rituals like ‘mangalalati’, ‘mailama’ and ‘abhakas’ before time. Senior daitapati servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra said although water is sprinkled on devotees to keep them cool, the provision cannot be extended to servitors who bring the deities in ‘pahandi’’ out of the temple. “ This is because, no water should fall on the Trinity. With this kind of extreme weather, it would be very difficult for us to carry out the ritual even around 7 am in a crowded setting,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dasmohapatra added traditionally only 200 servitors are supposed to escort the deities from ‘Ratna Simhasan’ to their chariots - Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosa - in the ceremonial procession. However, more than 500 servitors turn up to take part in the ‘pahandi’. A member of SJTA and senior servitor Durga Dasmohapatra said ‘gupta seba’ (secret ritual) of the Trinity prior to Naba Jaubana darshan has also been streamlined keeping in mind the heatwave. “Even walking on the road barefoot early in the morning to the temple is difficult these days. Hence, we have planned to start the rituals early on June 20 so that pahandi is completed by 7 am like the previous years,” Dasmohapatra said. All the current rituals of the deities are being lined up accordingly. Since, there is no break between Nabajaubana and Rath Yatra, SJTA has decided to stop public darshan from 11 pm on June 19 so that rituals for Rath Yatra are completed on time. The district administration has decided to station fire brigades on Grand Road to sprinkle water on devotees. Drinking water provision is also being made on the stretch.