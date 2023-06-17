Prevent waterlogging, officials of Iskcon temple tells BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Rath Yatra, officials of Iskcon temple in Nayapalli have urged the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate steps for preventing waterlogging near the shrine in the event of rains during the festival.

Iskcon PRO Radhakanta Das said during a preparatory meeting with mayor Sulochana Das, Bhubaneswar North MLA Sushant Kumar Rout and officials of BMC and police, the temple management flagged the issue of possible waterlogging on the stretch along the National Highway.

“The service road invariably gets waterlogged during heavy rains. We have sought support from the civic authorities for necessary measures, as thousands of people take part in chariot pulling during Iskcon Rath Yatra, one of the biggest car festivals in the city,” Das said.

He said BMC officials have assured adequate de-watering measures if there is heavy rain. Besides, the civic body has asserted water will be sprayed on the road in the event of hot and humid weather during pulling of the chariots. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange who took stock of the ongoing drain widening project on the service road said, the work is being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India on a war-footing and is expected to be completed in the next two days. “We expect this will help in improving drainage of water from the area,” Kulange said.

Meanwhile, Iskcon officials said construction of the chariots for the car festival is going on in full swing. Clothes will be wrapped around the chariots after the paint work is complete.The temple officials said steps are being taken with the help of BMC and police to streamline parking in the area, arrange mobile toilets and ensure other arrangements. Apart from regular deployment of police personnel, cops in plainclothes will be engaged to crack down on anti-socials.

