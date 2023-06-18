Fake ‘mahaprasad': Suara Mahasuara Nijog files police plaint

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Day after fake ‘Mahaprasad’ was found being prepared at Paika Sahi in Puri, the Suara Mahasuara Nijog of Shree Jagannath temple sought the intervention of the temple administration (SJTA) into the issue.

On Saturday, the nijog president Padmanabha Mahasuara filed a complaint in this regard at the Lions Gate police station and demanded strict action against those involved in maligning the name of Lord Jagannath. The nijog members also submitted a letter to the SJTA demanding a complete ban on food being served and sold in earthen pots, traditionally called Kodua, outside the Jagannath temple.

On Friday, some persons were found preparing food items like ‘anna’, dal’ and ‘besara’ in normal utensils and storing them in the earthen pots at Paika Sahi. Baseli Sahi police had informed that the food was being prepared by a member of the temple’s Suara Mahasuara Nijog Gopal Panda who is a resident of Paika Sahi for 10th-day rituals of another local. Allegations of fake ‘abadha’ cropped up as the cooked food was kept in koduas.

The nijog president informed them it is yet to be ascertained by them if the man named by the police is actually a servitor of the nijog. “There were other people in that tent as well who were preparing the food. We are inquiring into it. If found guilty, we will take stringent steps against him. Selling food in the name of Mahaprasad is disrespect to Jagannath culture,” he said.

Member of the nijog Narayan Mahasuara said not just ‘abadha’, ‘khaja’ and ‘tanka torani’ are being sold outside Srimandir. “It has been earlier said both abadha and dry bhoga of the Trinity should be sold in Ananda Bazaar only. But many people including servitors are selling them outside the temple premises by calling them prasad which is wrong,” he added.

